L&T Bags Contract For 87 Km Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Stretch; Adds To 237 Km Win

Engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Thursday said it has bagged an order worth over Rs 7,000 crore to construct a part of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR), also known as the Bullet Train Project. The Mumbai-headquartered company had bid Rs 7289 for the contract - the lowest of three bids - and specified that as per its classification, a mega project is of over Rs 7,000 crore.

L&T secures mega-contract from NHSRCL

The transportation infrastructure business of L&T Construction has secured a mega-contract from the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL) to construct 87.569 km of the MAHSR project, L&T said in a regulatory filing. The scope of the order includes the construction of viaducts, one station, major river bridges, maintenance depots, and other auxiliary works. Shares of L&T were trading at 1.60% higher at Rs 1152.45 on the BSE, at the time of publishing this article.

Earlier, L&T had already bagged NHSRCL's contract for the execution of the 237-km stretch of the bridge between Vapi and Vadodara under the mega-deal, which includes four elevated HSR stations - Vapi, Billimora, Surat and Bharuch and one train depot in Surat.

READ | COVID snag in bullet train project, may fail to meet 2023 deadline

READ | Bullet train firm opens technical bids for 237 km corridor

According to NHSRCL, over 83% of the total land required for the 237 km corridor in Gujarat has already been acquired. This section has 24 river and 30 road crossings, it said. According to NHSRCL, the 508-km-long Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail project will create more than 90,000 direct and indirect jobs during the construction phase.

The approximately 508 km Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail project will cover Maharashtra, Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Gujarat, with 12 stations along the route. Upon completion, the high-speed rail will operate at a speed of 320 kmph, covering the entire distance in approximately 2 hours with limited stops and in 3 hours with all stops.

READ | India's first bullet train project may face delay due to land acquisition, COVID: Railways

READ | Bullet train project progressing well, real timeframe for completion in 3-6 months: Railways

(With PTI inputs)