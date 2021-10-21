Ladakh Police Rescue Seven Labourers Trapped Under Heavy Snowfall In Shinku La Pass

In a positive development, the Ladakh Police team from Zanskar station rescued seven Labours from Shinkula on Thursday after three days of heavy snowfall. Two labours, however, are still missing. The police team is currently working to retrieve the missing labours. These workers are from Jarkhand and are heading back to their state from Zanskar after 3 months of work with the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

Several routes along with the Manali-Leh highway have been blocked owing to the heavy snowfall. The National Highway of Darcha-Leh is also blocked from heavy snowfall at Baralacha Pass. The massive snowfall reports have been coming since Monday, October 18. The officials of the area have advised tourists to halt the movement and the Rohtang pass is already closed for the visitors.

People stranded in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy snowfall

About 170 persons were stranded in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district on Monday due to fresh snowfall, a disaster management official informed PTI. One HRTC-bus and around 30 vehicles carrying about 150 persons have been stranded at Sumdo in the Spiti subdivision, he added.

"They are safe and their boarding and lodging facilities are being looked after by Dogra Scouts Samdo," mentioned the management official.

Similarly, 11 people were stranded in Batal on the Gramphu-Kaza road, according to the official. Besides, nine persons were stranded in Shinkula on the Darcha-Shirnkula road due to fresh snowfall, he said. Police teams have been moved towards Batal and Shinkula for assistance to the stranded persons. Reportedly, around 150 persons, including tourists are said to be stranded at different places in Lahual and Spiti after sudden snowfall and weather change. The security officials are currently carrying rescue operations to bring stranded individuals to a safer place. Additionally, parts of Himachal Pradesh are experiencing incessant rains since the beginning of the week causing disturbance to the normal life and bringing down the temperature by eight to 10 degree Celcius

(With PTI inputs)