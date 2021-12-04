Ladakh records 1 death from COVID, 27 fresh cases

Leh, Dec 4 (PTI) Ladakh reported 27 fresh cases of coronovarius and one death due to it in last 24 hours, officials said on Saturday.

The fresh cases pushed the overall virus tally in the Union Territory (UT) to 21,669 and active cases to 311.

The sole death was reported from Leh district on Friday, which took the overall death toll in the region since the outbreak of pandemic to 215, the officials said.

Leh has recorded 157 deaths for its 18,014 cases. The rest 58 deaths have been reported from Kargil, which has logged 3655 cases till date.

Officials said a total of 2024 persons were tested for COVID in the UT on Friday. Among the positive, 26 were reported from Leh and one from Kargil.

Leh in particular has witnessed a spurt in coronavirus cases since the beginning of November, registering seven deaths and 671 cases prompting the authorities to reimpose various measures including night curfew and banning gathering of five or more persons. Schools have also been closed.

On Friday, nineteen patients were discharged from a hospital in Leh and two others in Kargil, taking the number of recovered patients in Ladakh to 21,143, which is 97.6 per cent of the total caseload.

There are 311 active cases - 286 in Leh and 25 in Kargil, the officials said. PTI TAS VN VN

