Ladakh reports 15 new COVID-19 cases

Leh, Nov 11 (PTI) Ladakh recorded 15 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally in the Union territory to 21,087, while the active cases went up to 129, officials said on Thursday.

The region has registered 209 Covid-related deaths -- 151 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

Eleven patients were cured and discharged from hospitals in Leh. The total number of cured patients is 20,749, they said.

Of the total 15 fresh cases, all of these cases were reported in Leh, they said. A total of 425 sample reports in Ladakh were found negative, they said.

There was no death reported due to Covid in Ladakh on Wednesday. The total number of active cases in Ladakh has gone up to 129, including 126 in Leh and 3 in Kargil district.

