Ladakh reports 23 new Covid cases

Leh, Nov 18 (PTI) Ladakh has recorded 23 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 21,252 while the number of active cases in the union territory has gone up to 206, officials said on Thursday.

Ladakh has registered 211 Covid-related deaths -- 153 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

Fourteen patients were discharged after recovery from hospital in Leh. The total number of those recovered is 20,835, they said.

All the 23 new cases were reported from Leh, the officials said. A total of 635 sample reports in Ladakh were found negative, they said.

There was no death reported due to Covid in Ladakh on Wednesday. With this, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in Ladakh has gone up to 206, including 197 in Leh and nine in Kargil district. PTI AB KJ

