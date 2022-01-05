Ladakh Reports 32 New Covid Cases, 16 Cured

Ladakh has reported 32 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 22,321 out of which 21,836 patients have cured while the active cases in the union territory has gone down to 265, officials said.

The union territory has recorded 220 Covid-related deaths -- 162 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, they said.

Sixteen patients were cured and discharged from hospitals from Ladakh. Of the total 32 fresh cases, 23 were reported from Leh and 9 from Kargil district, they said.

A total of 785 sample reports in Ladakh were found negative, they said.

Out of 265 active COVID-19 cases in Ladakh, 205 were reported in Leh and 60 in Kargil district.

