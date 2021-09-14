Ladakh Reports 4 New Covid Cases

Ladakh recorded four fresh COVID-19 cases Tuesday, taking the tally to 20,608 while the active cases in the union territory went down to 30, officials said.

Ladakh has registered 207 Covid-related deaths – 149 in Leh and 58 in Kargil – since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

Four patients of coronavirus were cured and discharged from hospitals on Sunday, thereby taking the number of recoveries to 20,371, which accounts for 98.8 percent, officials said.

All the four fresh cases Tuesday were reported in Leh, they said.

A total of 1,894 sample reports in Ladakh, including 546 in Leh and 1,348 in Kargil, were found negative, they said.

There was no death reported due to Covid in Ladakh Monday.

