Ladakh reports nine fresh Covid cases

Leh, Oct 27 (PTI) Ladakh recorded nine fresh Covid cases, taking the infection tally to 20,917, while no new fatality was recorded in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Currently, there are 41 active cases in the Union Territory, they said.

Ladakh has registered 208 Covid-related deaths -- 150 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the disease last year.

Five Covid patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, pushing the total recoveries to 20,668.

All the nine fresh cases were reported from Leh, the officials said, adding that a total of 288 sample reports in Ladakh tested negative for Covid.

The total number of COVID-19 active cases in Ladakh has gone up to 41, including 39 in Leh and two in Kargil district.

