Ladakh: World's Largest Khadi National Flag Inaugurated In Leh On Gandhi Jayanti

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the world's largest Khadi national flag was installed in the town of Leh. The flag was inaugurated by Ladakh Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur and Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane also present at the event. Naravane spoke to the media during the event and talked about the current situation with both, Pakistan and China. He said, “There were no ceasefire violations by Pak army from February till June-end. But of late, there have been increased infiltration attempts that weren't supported by ceasefire violations. In the last 10 days, there have been two ceasefire violations. Slowly, the situation is regressing to the pre-February days.” The Army Chief said that the two armies talk every week and the Indian army has conveyed it multiple times to not support any terror-related activities.

Army chief General Naravane spoke highly of the performance of the newly procured K-9 VAJRA Self-Propelled Artillery and said, “These guns can also work in high-altitude areas, field trials were extremely successful. We have now added an entire regiment, this will be really helpful.”

The situation with the Chinese

The Army Chief said that the Chinese Army has stationed a large number of men in many regions of Eastern Ladakh and Northern front till the Eastern command. He further informed that over the last few weeks, there has been an increase in the number of their soldiers in the region. He said, “We're regularly monitoring all their movements. Based on inputs we get, we're also carrying out matching developments both in infrastructure as well in terms of troops that are needed to counter any threat. At the moment, we're quite well poised to meet any eventuality.”

He further added that there will be the 13th round of discussion, which is scheduled to be held in the second week of October. As the situation over the past six months has remained normal, the latest developments will be discussed with the Chinese counterparts. He said, “By and by all friction points will get resolved. I am of the firm opinion that we can resolve our differences through dialogue. I am hopeful we will be able to achieve results.”

(with Ani inputs)