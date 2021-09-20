Ladakh's Motor Vehicle Dept Organises Cycling Competitions To Spread Road Safety Awareness

Ladakh's motor vehicle department (MDV) organised a campaign to spread awareness on road safety. On Sunday, the Ladakh MVD flagged off a cycling competition as a part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to commemorate the 75th year of independence. The event was hosted in collaboration with the Cycling Association of Ladakh and private motor schools including Maruti Suzuki Driving School, Togo Hyundai, Mentokling Mahindra, Force Motors, Neyshatok SML Isuzu, Foton PMI, and Royal Enfield.

The "Ride for Road Safety and Wear Helmet" campaign was graced by the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh R.K Mathur, ANI reported. Around 250 energetic candidates, which included 50 bikers and 200 cyclists, were a part of the three-event competition. The formal commencement of the race was from Nawang Dorjey Stobdan Stadium in Leh and the finishing point was Spituk Pharka.

"It is the responsibility of every citizen to implement safety protocols," Tundup Namgail.

Talking about the significance of the particular event, a participant Tundup Namgail told ANI that "road safety is a very important issue." Reiterating his points, Lieutenant Governor Mathur also said that road safety is an important topic. He also added that suitable roads and attributed infrastructure also form a vital part of road safety. During his speech at the event, Lieutenant Governor Mathur urged the respective agencies like PWD, Ladakh, CPWD, NHIDCL, BRO, and others to ensure proper maintenance of hill roads. He also added that the concerned departments should be instrumental in meeting all the safety parameters deemed for mountainous roads. Lastly, he highlighted the need to improve and maintain the existing roads.

The lieutenant governor encourages young participants

At the finishing point, the Lieutenant Governor distributed gifts and consolation prizes to the participants. He felicitated the winner and passed on his pearls of wisdom. He encouraged the young participants to become ambassadors of road safety. He appealed to them to carry forward the message of road safety and asked all the guests present at the event to spread awareness about the importance of road safety among their friends and family. Lastly, Mathur concluded the event by appreciating Ladakh's MVD for the initiative and organising the competition.

With inputs from ANI

Image: ANI