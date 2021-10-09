Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: MoS Home's Accused Son Ashish Mishra Detained By UP Police

Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra has been detained by the police on Saturday for his alleged involvement in the October 3 Lakhimpur Kheri incident which resulted in eight deaths, sources have told Republic, adding that he may soon be arrested. Earlier in the day, Ashish appeared before UP SIT (Special Investigation Team) in connection with the violence.

According to Republic Media Network sources, the cops grilled Ashish Mishra on his location on last Saturday and whether he has any evidence to support his claim that he was not on the spot when two vehicles ran over farmers. He was reportedly asked questions like - 'How true are the allegations against you?' and 'Where were you during the time of the incident?'.

The Supreme Court on Friday pulled up the UP government for not arresting Ashish Mishra. The CJI NV Ramana-led bench also showed dissatisfaction with the investigation. "What is the message that we are sending? In normal circumstances, if 302 case (murder case) is registered what will police do? Go and arrest the accused!" the bench said.

As per the FIR lodged by the Uttar Pradesh police on Monday, Union MoS Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish and 15-20 unknown accused people have been booked under Sections 120B, 147, 148, 149, 279, 302, 304A and 338 of the Indian Penal Code. Apart from SIT, the Yogi Adityanath government has also constituted a single-member Commission of Inquiry of Justice (retired) Pradeesh Kumar Srivastava to investigate the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Lakhimpur Kheri violence

Eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on October 3. Violence ensued when anti-farm law protestors, who were demonstrating against UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to Banbirpur. Claiming that Ashish Mishra shot down one farmer and mowed down three others with his car, farmers resorted to stone-pelting and killed two BJP workers, a driver and a journalist with lathis and swords. However, Ashish Mishra has refuted those allegations and said that he was not present at the spot when the violence took place.