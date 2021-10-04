Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Yogi Adityanath Holds Emergency Meeting, Security Stepped Up

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday held an emergency meeting on the situation in Lakhimpur after clashes between farmers and BJP workers took place on Sunday. According to reports, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and all other top officials were also present in the meeting.

Earlier on Monday, Yogi Adityanath cancelled his scheduled visit to Shravasti and Bahraich districts in the backdrop of violence in Lakhimpur Kheri. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has assured strict action against those found guilty. In addition, the Uttar Pradesh government has also imposed Section 144 in the Lakhimpur District.

UP Police detains Priyanka Gandhi

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Police had detained Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday night as she proceeded towards Lakhimpur. In a video shared by the Congress party, Priyanka Gandhi was seen engaged in a verbal spat with the police. Gandhi was also heard accusing the Sitapur police of forcibly detaining her without a warrant, warning of consequences.

"If you forcibly take me in this van, you will be kidnapping me. Go and get a warrant before you arrest me. There may be no law and order in this state, but it is there in this state," said Priyanka Gandhi

Lakhimpur-Kheri incident

On Sunday, the farmers were protesting against the Farm Laws at Lakhimpur Kheri outside an event venue where Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was scheduled to be present. The farmers had planned to display black flags and prevent Maurya from landing at the helipad at Maharaja Agrasen Ground. Following this, the Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) claimed that one of the farmers was shot dead by Ashish Misra - son of Union MoS Ajay Misra Teni and two farmers were killed after his car ran over them. In retaliation, farmers resorted to stone-pelting at the car which had overturned, killing four BJP workers - including Misra's driver. Clashes ensued after the incident resulting in many injuries.

The SKM has demanded Union MOS Ajay Kumar Mishra be removed from his post immediately and his son should be booked for murder along with his supporters. Moreover, SKM has sought an SC judge-monitored probe into the incident as UP CM Yogi Adityanath assured that his government will investigate it. BKU leader Rakesh Tikait has reached Lakhimpur to decide the future course of action for the farmers' protest. Even so, Union MoS Ajay Misra has denied the claims and said that his son was not present at the site during the clashes.