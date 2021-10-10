Lakhimpur Violence: Hooda Demands Resignation Of Ajay Mishra To Ensure Fair Probe In Case

Former Chief Minister of Haryana Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday, October 9, demanded the resignation of Minister of State (MoS) Ajay Mishra Teni as until then a fair investigation to the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case cannot be carried out. He further stated that Teni's son Ashish Mishra should have been arrested earlier as his name was already mentioned in the FIR.

Bhupinder Hooda told ANI, "Fair enquiry can't happen properly if MoS Teni is still holding the portfolio."

He added, "Investigation should be done by a sitting judge since we have never seen someone mowing the farmers like this".

Earlier condemning the violent act, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal has also urged the resignation of the Minister.

Ashish Mishra sent to judicial remand

In a recent update to the investigation of the Lakhimpur violence case, Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra, was arrested by the 9-member UP SIT on Saturday night. And when produced before the Judicial Magistrate, the police requested his 3-day custody. Currently, Ashish Mishra has been sent to judicial remand till October 11. While his lawyer Avdesh Kumar informed ANI that the court will hear his matter on October 11 and will decide if he needs to be remanded to police custody.

In another update, the Uttar Pradesh police had tightened the security arrangements outside Union MoS Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni's residence on Saturday.

Lakhimpur Kheri violence

On October 3, while farmers were protesting against the Centre's 3 farm laws at Lakhimpur Kheri outside an event venue where Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was scheduled to be present, one of the farmers was allegedly shot dead by Ashish Mishra - son of Union MoS Ajay Mishra Teni, and two farmers were killed after his car reportedly ran over them. Before the incident, farmers were seen holding black flags displaying their disapproval of Maurya's helipad landing at Maharaja Agrasen Ground. In response to the horrifying act, farmers began pelting stones at the car which had overturned, killing four BJP workers - including Mishra's driver.

(With ANI input)

(Image: PTI/ANI)