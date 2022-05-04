Lalitpur Rape Case: Police Officer Accused Of Raping Minor Arrested From Prayagraj

In a key development in the Lalitpur case, SHO Tilakdhari Saroj, accused of raping the 13-year-old victim, has been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police. The SHO, who was suspended from service earlier today, had allegedly raped the minor inside the police station in Lalitpur when she went to lodge a complaint. He has been arrested from Prayagraj, as per ADG Prayagraj Zone Prem Prakash. Raids were conducted in Kaushambi, Prayagraj, and Banda today to nab him.

The development comes shortly after UP ADG Law & Order Prashant Kumar informed that a total of 6 people had been booked in the case and teams had been set up to probe and arrest the absconding police officer. The investigation is being headed by DIG Jhansi Jogendra Kumar.

Speaking to Republic TV on Wednesday, UP Dy CM Brajesh Pathak had said, "We are going to take this matter on fast track court. Strict action will be taken against the culprits. Even if he is guilty in any disguise (police officer), action will be taken against him. We will give justice to our daughter."

Lalitpur shocker

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped in the Lalitpur district of Uttar Pradesh. A case has been registered against six people, including a station house officer (SHO) for the crime. The matter has been registered under Pali police station, where the minor was lured by four youth, taken to Bhopal on April 22, and allegedly raped. The teenager managed to escape and reached her home. However, when she went to the police to file a complaint, the station in-charge allegedly raped the teenager again before handing her over to the Childline Welfare committee, the police said.

The Lalitpur Superintendent of police has filed a case of gang rape against six people including SHO Tilakdhari Saroj. Superintendent of Police (SP) Nikhil Pathak assured that the SHO has been suspended and a team has been constituted for the arrest of all the accused. Four arrests have been made so far. The investigation has been handed over to DIG Jhansi Jogendra Kumar.