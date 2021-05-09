Lancet Editorial Slams Modi Govt On India's COVID Crisis: 'Stifling Criticism Inexcusable'

In a scathing editorial, top scientific journal Lancet on Saturday, criticised the Modi govt's mishandling of the COVID pandemic in India. Estimating that India may witness 1 million deaths from COVID-19 by Aug 1, Lancet slammed the Modi govt for 'presiding over a self-inflicted national catastrophe'. Point out that the govt's COVID task force had not met in months, Lancet urged the govt to 'own up to its mistakes, provide responsible leadership and transparency and implement a public health response that has science at its heart'.

Lancet slams Modi govt's mishandling of COVID

Noting that Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan declared that India was in the “endgame” of the epidemic in early March, Lancet opined that govt was creating an impression that India had beaten COVID-19, despite repeated warnings of a second wave and new strains. "Modelling suggested falsely that India had reached herd immunity, encouraging complacency and insufficient preparation, but a serosurvey by the Indian Council of Medical Research in January suggested that only 21% of the population had antibodies against SARS-CoV-2," said Lancet. Pulling up the Modi govt for stifling removing criticism on Twitter, Lancet said that Centre preferred holding super spreader events (Maha Kumbh & political rallies), rather than controlling the pandemic.

"At the federal level, India's vaccination plan soon fell apart. The government abruptly shifted course without discussing the change in policy with states, expanding vaccination to everyone older than 18 years. Moreover, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra were unprepared for the sudden spike in cases, quickly running out of medical oxygen, hospital space, and overwhelming the capacity of cremation sites. Others, such as Kerala and Odisha, were better prepared, and have been able to produce enough medical oxygen in this second wave to export it to other states," opined Lancet.

After listing Modi govt's mishandling, Lancet advised Centre to increase vaccine supply and setting up a distribution campaign that will cover more than 65% of the population (over 800 million people). The journal also told that the govt must publish accurate data in a timely manner, and forthrightly explain to the public what is happening, including a nationwide lockdown. It added, "Genome sequencing needs to be expanded to better track, understand, and control emerging and more transmissible SARS-CoV-2 variants", concluding "Modi's actions in attempting to stifle criticism and open discussion during the crisis are inexcusable".

India's 2nd wave

Currently, India is grappling with acute oxygen supply with Delhi being hit the worst - several hospitals have moved the High Court seeking oxygen supply. While the Centre and Delhi govt have blamed each other for the ongoing oxygen crisis in the national capital, Railways has started 'Oxygen Express' to transport liquid oxygen to the states via green corridors. Delhi, which has increased its demand to 900 MT oxygen per day has been allotted only 480 MT by Centre. SC has ordered the Centre to maintain a daily supply of 700 MT to Delhi. Meanwhile, India's vaccination drive has hit a roadblock due to shortage of supplies. Centre has approved an advance payment of Rs 4,567.50 crores to Serum Institute of India (SII) & Bharat Biotech (BBL) to ramp up vaccine production. Soon enough, most state governments placed lakhs of orders with the two vaccine manufacturers, but are yet to receive their orders.