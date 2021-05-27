'Largely Controlled': Indian High Commission On Raging Fire On MV X-Press Pearl Container

In a recent development, the raging fire on MV X-Press Pearl container off Colombo coast has largely been controlled by the joint efforts of the Indian and Sri Lankan Navies and Coast Guards, said the Indian High Commission in Colombo on Thursday. India on May 25 responded to an emergency request by Sri Lanka Navy and deployed multiple assets to douse the fire on MV X Press Pearl off Colombo.

The High Commission of India in Colombo tweeted, "Result of the India-Sri Lanka joint operation is now more tangible. The raging fire has largely been controlled and parts of MV X-Press Pearl are now clearly visible even as the fight continues,"

Update - Result of the #India -#SriLanka joint operation is now more tangible. The raging fire has largely been controlled and parts of #MVXPressPearl are now clearly visible even as the fight continues. Hoping for more good news. Stay tuned!! @IndiaCoastGuard pic.twitter.com/pqiHwp8nY2 — India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) May 27, 2021

Earlier this morning, in another tweet the High Commission aid "Fire on MV X-Press Pearl has reduced considerably due to untiring efforts by Navies and Coast Guards of India and Sri Lanka.''

Pictures speak aloud! Fire on #MVXPressPearl has reduced considerably due to untiring efforts by Navies&Coast Guards of #India and #SriLanka. White smoke in the visuals is of steam from spraying of water on the hot metal. More power to the joint operation... @IndiaCoastGuard pic.twitter.com/xelBw8urVT — India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) May 27, 2021

India provides Assistance

In the wake of an onboard explosion on the Singapore-flagged MV X Press Pearl, Sri Lankan Navy had sought India’s assistance for firefighting as well as pollution control on Tuesday. The Government of India then immediately deployed assets. India dispatched ICG Vaibhav, ICG Dornier and Tug Water Lilly for fighting the fire. As per the press note, the Dornier aircraft reached Colombo around 4 pm on May 25 and the first Vessel reached around 7 pm.

Help on way! Responding promptly as ever to the request by #SriLanka, #India dispatches #ICGVaibhav, #ICGDornier and Tug Water Lilly for fighting the fire on MV X Press Pearl off Colombo.@MFA_SriLanka pic.twitter.com/x9D9XyrkyJ — India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) May 25, 2021

MV X Press Pearl explosion

The fire broke out in the forecastle area of the MV X Press Pearl, a container ship anchored 9.5 nautical miles northwest of the Port of Colombo. The fire spread to the quarterdeck where the bridge is stationed and it was exacerbated by strong winds due to changing weather conditions. The crew of the ship and members of the emergency response team of the Salvor have, however, been safely brought ashore as of now.

The cargo vessel was carrying a consignment of chemicals and raw materials for cosmetics from Hazira in Gujarat to the Colombo Port. It caught fire on May 20 after which a major operation was launched to extinguish the flames of the ship. A special team of the Sri Lankan Navy, Sri Lanka Ports Authority and Marine Environment Protection Authority reached the fire-hit container ship on May 21.

Situation Update: Latest pictures of the "X-PRESS PEARL" vessel which is presently engulfed in flames. Pictures were captured by the SLAF Bell 212 this morning. pic.twitter.com/XRWO42Xi5Z — Sri Lanka Air Force (@airforcelk) May 25, 2021

