Lashkar-affiliated Self-styled Journalist Arrested In Terror Funding Case

Srinagar Police on Thursday arrested a self-styled journalist named Muzamil Zahoor Malik for his alleged involvement in terror funding in the valley. The case was registered in February following which five terror associates have been arrested so far by Srinagar Police.

The self-styled journalist, hailing from Indergam area of Baramulla district's Pattan, was arrested for receiving funds for terror activities in his bank account that was being operated using forged documents. The case was registered by Nowgam Police Station of Srinagar when three terror associates of Lashkar were arrested by Srinagar Police with over 30 lakh cash in February this year.

(Srinagar police arrested 3 LeT operatives along with hawala money worth Rs 31,65,200, posters of LeT etc on February 07, 2023)

3 terror associates arrested in February

On February 6, Srinagar Police arrested three terror associates of Lashkar-e-Taiba in Srinagar and recovered Rs 31 lakh cash and other incriminating materials from their possession. Those arrested were identified as Umar Adil Dar, Bilal Asmad Sidiqi and Salik Mehraj. One mobile phone and right pages each of LeT letter pad were also recovered from their possession. Later, two more terror associates were arrested by Srinagar Police, taking the total number of arrests to five. These terror associates were working for Lashkar-e-Taiba and were getting money to strengthen the terror network of Lashkar in Srinagar district of Jammu and Kashmir. These terror associates were getting money on the directions of their handlers based in Pakistan as a part of larger criminal conspiracy hatched by the terrorist organization within and across the border to raise funds for furthering their activities and cause large scale disturbances Jammu & Kashmir.