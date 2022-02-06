Lata Mangeshkar No More: French Diplomat & Indian Embassy In France Chip In With Tributes

As legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last on Sunday, tributes poured from across the world. In the latest, the French envoy mourned the demise of the Bharat Ratna recipient on Twitter.

On Sunday, Ambassador of France to India, Emmanuel Lenain said that he was deeply saddened by the demise of the 92-year-old singer. Further, in the microblogging post, Lenain said that the veteran singer was an institution in herself.

"Deeply saddened by the demise of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar. An institution in herself, she was conferred Officier de la Legion d’Honneur’ in recognition of her incomparable singing career. Our heartfelt condolences to her loved ones and fans across the world," wrote Emmanuel Lenain.

Here's the tweet by the French diplomat and Indian Embassy in France:

Notably, the statement from the Ambassador of France to India came hours after Lata Mangeshkar took her last breath at around 8:12 AM at Breach Candy Hospital on February 6. According to her doctor, Dr Pratit Samdani, the veteran died due to multi-organ failure.

Meanwhile, Indian Embassy in France also offered their condolence over the legendary singer's demise. Notably, Mangeshkar was awarded France's highest civilian award in 2009. The Embassy noted that with the demise of the legendary singer, the era of her great singing has just ended.

"An era comes to an end as Nightingale of India, Queen of Melody, Bharat Ratna #LataMangeshkar passes away; Irreplaceable loss for the nation & music world. She was conferred with France's highest civilian award, « Officier de la Legion d'Honneur » in 2009," said India in France.

Lata Mangeshkar dies due to multiple organ failure

It is worth mentioning that Mangeshkar was born on September 28, 1929, and was widely acclaimed as one of the greatest playback singers. She was also called the 'Queen of Melody' and 'Lata Didi'. The singer has had recorded songs in over 36 Indian and foreign languages.

On Sunday, she breathed her last at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. According to the statement released by the hospital authorities, the 'Queen of Melody' passed away after 28 days of hospitalisation while undergoing COVID treatment.

Mangeshkar tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalised on January 11. The government has announced a two-day national mourning during which the National flag will fly at half-mast. The singer was survived by her siblings - Meena, Asha, Usha, and Hridaynath.

