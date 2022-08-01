Late NTR's Daughter Uma Maheshwari Found Hanging In Hyderabad Home, Case Of Suicide Lodged

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party founder, NT Rama Rao's daughter Kanthamaneni Uma Maheswari was found hanging in her residence on Monday.

As per ANI, Maheswari, the youngest among the 12 children of NTR, was found hanging at her residence in Hyderabad. Police shifted the body to a local govt hospital for postmortem, and a case has been registered under of Criminal Procedure Code Section 174 (Police to enquire and report on suicide), the news agency added.

NTR's daughter commits suicide

NTR had eight sons and four daughters. Former Union Minister and BJP leader Daggubati Purandeswari and TDP president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's wife Nara Bhuwaneswari are her well-known sisters. While Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh rushed to Maheswari's residence, her brother, popular Tollywood actor and TDP legislator N Balakrishna and other family members who live abroad have been informed, and are on their way.

NTR floated the TDP in 1982 and led the party to power within nine months in then undivided Andhra Pradesh. The Indian actor, filmmaker-turned politician served three tumultuous terms as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh between 1983 and 1995.

However, a revolt was led by Chandrababu Naidu in the TDS against NTR, claiming his 2nd wife Lakshmi Parvathi's interference in the administration as a reason. After the revolt, Naidu replaced NTR as the CM in September 1995. NTR breathed his last in 1996 at the age of 72.