Last Updated:

India News LIVE: Cyclone Mocha To Intensify Into Severe Cyclonic Storm Today

India News LIVE updates: PM Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat today, during which he is set to lay the foundation stone of various projects in the city of Gandhinagar. The sanctioned value of these projects amounts to approximately Rs 4,400 crore. Meanwhile, Cyclone Mocha is predicted to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm today.

Ronit Singh
07:42 IST, May 12th 2023
Assam: 40 people fell ill after consuming food

As per local police, at least 40 people fell ill after consuming food in a post-death ritual programme in Goalpara district on Wednesday. "The actual cause is yet to be ascertained, however, it seems to be a food poisoning case. Affected people admitted to hospital," said a doctor at Rangjuli Primary Health Centre. 

 

07:36 IST, May 12th 2023
Cyclone Mocha will take peak intensity on May 13: IMD

"The Cyclonic storm is likely to recurve and on the 12th of May evening it will intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm over the central Bay of Bengal. On 13th May it will take peak intensity. The system is under continuous surveillance," said Sanjeev Dwivedi, IMD senior scientist, Bhubaneswar. 

07:36 IST, May 12th 2023
Cyclone Mocha to convert into severe storm: Official

"Cyclone Mocha will convert into a severe storm on May 12 & a very severe cyclone on May 14, as per the predictions. We've deployed 8 teams. 200 rescuers of NDRF deployed on the ground and 100 rescuers on standby," said Gurminder Singh, Commandant, 2nd Battalion, NDRF. 

