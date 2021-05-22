Latest News: Biden Backs 2 State Solution; Nepal To Hold Fresh Polls; WH's Vaccine Boost

Joe Biden Reiterates 'no Shift In Commitment To Israel's Security'; Backs Two-state Plan

Reiterating the USA's continued diplomacy towards both Israel and Palestine, US President Joe Biden on Saturday, said that there is no shift in his commitment to the security of Israel. But he added that the shift is that a two-state solution is the only answer to the century-old issue. As of date, at least 232 people have died in Gaza as a result of the Israeli bombing including 65 children and 12 in Israel in the 11-day war which ended in a ceasefire on Friday morning.

Raipur Police Issues Notice To Ex-Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh On 'Congress Toolkit'

Further intensifying the 'Congress Toolkit controversy', Raipur police on Friday, has issued notice to ex-CM Raman Singh to be present at his residence for questioning on May 24. The police want to know if the Twitter account @drramansingh belonged to Singh and how he got his hands on the 'AICC Research' documents. An FIR has been filed at the Civil Lines police station against Singh and Sambit Patra for allegedly spreading fake news and promoting enmity between classes in the toolkit row.

Raipur | Civil Lines Police issues notice to former Chhattisgarh CM & BJP leader Raman Singh, asking him to be present at his residence at 12:30 pm on May 24 for recording statement in connection with alleged fake toolkit case



FIR has been filed against him & BJP's Sambit Patra — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2021

25 One-rupee Clinics At Mumbai Railway Stations To Offer COVID Treatment From June 1

In a boost to Mumbai's COVID battle, the city's 25 one-rupee clinics will start providing Covid related services such as RT PCR test, antigen test, blood test, antibody test, CT Scan, consultation and medication from June 1, reported sources on Saturday. These clinics which are located at local train stations across Mumbai will be classified as Covid clinics to provide treatment at affordable rates. Mumbai, which is currently seeing a dip in COVID cases, has 6,95,080 cases of which 29,103 are active and 6,49,389 have recovered. 14,522 people have succumbed to COVID-19.

White House Teams Up With Dating Apps To Boost Vaccination: 'COVID-19 Shot Biggest Flex'

"We have finally found one thing that makes us more attractive, Vaccination!" — the White House said on Friday as it announced its latest efforts to encourage the participation of the youth in the vaccination roll-out. Taking the engagement of people in the vaccination roll-out up a notch, the White House shared that it has partnered with dating apps to provide unique incentives to users who had gotten the live-saving jab in the US.

Nepal President Dissolves Lower House & Declares Fresh Polls; Rival Claims Rejected

In a big development on Saturday morning, Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari dissolved the House of Representatives and announced that mid-term polls will be held on November 12 and 19. This comes after Bhandari rejected the claims of both Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli and opposition leader Sher Bahadur Deuba for government formation. While Oli claimed that he had the support of 153 lawmakers including members of the Janata Samajbadi Party, Nepali Congress president Deuba submitted signatures of 149 parliamentarians comprising 27 members of the CPN-UML rival faction led by Madhav Kumar Nepal.

