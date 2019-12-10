Leopard Attacks Stray Dog In Mumbai, Incident Captured On CCTV

A leopard can be seen attacking stray dogs in a spine chilling video that is being shared on social media. The incident reportedly took place near SEEPZ in Andheri (East), Mumbai where the attack was captured on CCTV. The video shows a leopard laying an ambush to attack the dog in early morning hours.

The vicious attack

The leopard can be seen crossing a pavement to reach the dog who was lying down on the stairs. Leopard grabbed the dog by its neck before the security guard thumped his cabin door to scare the wild animal. After hearing the noise, the leopard let go off the dog and ran towards the jungle followed by the unharmed dog.

This morning a dog was attacked by a leopard at seepz gate no.1, near dominoz pizza, andheri east. Got a call from security. Team awaaz attended to this call. Dog is stable now. Thank you team Awaaz Now people will ask shelter for wildlife Ha ha. Keeps on encroaching their land pic.twitter.com/dPzxp7laHf — Madhu Chanda (@avc_201) December 9, 2019

The dog was treated for minor injuries by an NGO named Awaaz Voice of Stray Animals. A forest department official said that they have laid camera traps to capture the leopard if it revisits the place again and with the help of the traps they will be able to identify the animal from the database.

In another incident that took place in Nashik, Maharashtra, a leopard entered a private compound and attacked a dog that was lying on the doorsteps. The video of the incident was also captured on a security camera and was widely shared on the internet. In October this year, a leopard attacked a dog outside the main door of a house in Shimla. The incident was also captured on camera but unfortunately, the dog couldn't survive as the wild animal took it away after killing it.

One of the easiest prey for leopards, pet dogs. In human habitations important to stay alert at all times when near the peripheries of a forest landscape. The leopard is an amazing hunter which adapts with its surroundings and stealthily approaches its prey, with pin-drop silence pic.twitter.com/PVDZA21KLg — Dr. PM Dhakate (@paragenetics) October 12, 2019



