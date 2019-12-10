The Debate
Leopard Attacks Stray Dog In Mumbai, Incident Captured On CCTV

General News

A leopard can be seen attacking stray dogs in a spine chilling video that is being shared on social media. The incident reportedly took place in Mumbai.

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Leopard

A leopard can be seen attacking stray dogs in a spine chilling video that is being shared on social media. The incident reportedly took place near SEEPZ in Andheri (East), Mumbai where the attack was captured on CCTV. The video shows a leopard laying an ambush to attack the dog in early morning hours.

The vicious attack

The leopard can be seen crossing a pavement to reach the dog who was lying down on the stairs. Leopard grabbed the dog by its neck before the security guard thumped his cabin door to scare the wild animal. After hearing the noise, the leopard let go off the dog and ran towards the jungle followed by the unharmed dog. 

Read: Girl Lay On 4-year-old Brother To Save Him As Leopard Attacked Them

The dog was treated for minor injuries by an NGO named Awaaz Voice of Stray Animals. A forest department official said that they have laid camera traps to capture the leopard if it revisits the place again and with the help of the traps they will be able to identify the animal from the database. 

Read: WATCH: Stranded Leopard Rescued From A Well In Pune, Netizens Celebrate

In another incident that took place in Nashik, Maharashtra, a leopard entered a private compound and attacked a dog that was lying on the doorsteps. The video of the incident was also captured on a security camera and was widely shared on the internet. In October this year, a leopard attacked a dog outside the main door of a house in Shimla. The incident was also captured on camera but unfortunately, the dog couldn't survive as the wild animal took it away after killing it. 

Read: WATCH: Video Of A Rare Breed Of Snow Leopard Walking In Uttarakhand Amazes Netizens


Read: Here’s Why Indian Army Carried Leopard Urine During Surgical Strikes On Pakistan

Published:
