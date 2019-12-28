Linking PAN-Aadhaar By December 31 Mandatory For Expats/NRIs

PAN cards of Indian expats or non-resident Indians (NRI), will be non-functional if not linked with your Aadhaar card by the end of 2019. A public notice was issued on Friday, December 27, concerning the linking of Indian resident's PAN (Permanent Account Number) with his/her Aadhaar card before December 31.

While an NRI is not required to have an Aadhar card or a PAN, it is mandatory to link the two before Dec 31 if one has them. An NRI who makes financial deals back to his/her hometown is advised to have both a PAN card and an Aadhaar.

Earlier the deadline for the linkage was September 30 which was later extended till December 31. As per rules of the Indian government, a PAN card is compulsory for NRIs if they have a taxable income in India or need to make investments in the country.

Over 125 crore citizens have Aadhaar

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Friday stated that the Aadhaar project has crossed the 125 crore mark. This implies that over 1.25 billion residents of India now have the 12-digit unique identity, the Ministry of Electronics and Information and Technology said in an official statement.

The statement added that the number was achieved due to the rapid increase in the use of Aadhaar as the primary identity document by the Aadhaar cardholders. This is clear from the fact that Aadhaar-based authentication services have been used nearly 37,000 crore times since its initiation. At present, UIDAI gathers about three crore authentication requests every day.

The citizens are also inclined to keep their details in Aadhaar updated. UIDAI recorded almost 331 crore successful Aadhaar updates, biometric and demographics, to date. At present, UIDAI receives about three-four lakh Aadhaar update request every day.

(With inputs from ANI)