Lord Ram Will Inspire In Every Era: PM Modi, Amit Shah Extend Ram Navami Greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the country on the occasion of Ram Navami on Thursday. He said the life of Lord Ram will be an inspiration to people in every era. “Many best wishes to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. The life of Maryada Purushottam Lord Ramchandra, based on sacrifice, austerity, restraint and determination, will remain the inspiration of humanity in every era.” Ram Navami will be celebrated on March 30 this year.

रामनवमी के पावन-पुनीत अवसर पर समस्त देशवासियों को अनेकानेक शुभकामनाएं। त्याग, तपस्या, संयम और संकल्प पर आधारित मर्यादा पुरुषोत्तम भगवान रामचंद्र का जीवन हर युग में मानवता की प्रेरणाशक्ति बना रहेगा। March 30, 2023

Home Minister Amit Shah also greeted the country on Ram Navami and said Lord Rama always remained unperturbed in adverse circumstances, “Best wishes to everyone on the great festival of Ram Navami. Maryada Purushottam Prabhu Shri Ram, along with walking on the path of religion and truth, taught the whole human world to have patience and a sense of kindness for all even in critical situations. May Lord Shri Ram shower his blessings on everyone. Jai Shri Ram!”

सभी को रामनवमी के महापर्व की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ।



मर्यादा पुरुषोतम प्रभु श्रीराम ने धर्म और सत्य के मार्ग पर चलने के साथ विकट परिस्थितियों में भी धैर्य और सभी के लिए एक समान दयालुता के भाव की शिक्षा पूरे मानव जगत को दी।



प्रभु श्रीराम सभी पर अपनी कृपा बनाये।

जय श्रीराम!

May Ram Navami bring prosperity to all said Minister of External Affairs, “Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the holy festival of Ram Navami. May everyone get happiness, peace and prosperity in life by the grace of Lord Shriram. Jai Shri Ram!.”

Why is Ram Navami celebrated ?

Ram Navami is celebrated to mark the the birth of Lord Ram on the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri. Ram Navami is marked by people going to the temples performing puja.

On the eve of Ram Navami, an idol of Lord Ram along with a miniature of Ayodhya's Ram temple was made by sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik at Puri beach in Odisha.