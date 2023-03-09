'Love Jihad Cases Over 1 Lakh In Maha': Minister Vows Won't Let Another Shraddha Happen

Maharashtra Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Wednesday claimed that there are over one lakh cases of "Love Jihad" in the state. He also spoke on the Shraddha Walkar murder case wherein the latter was killed by her live-in partner Aaftab and chopped into several pieces, saying that there should not be such cases in Maharashtra.

Addressing the Maharashtra assembly, Women and Child Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha said, "PM Modi took a big decision by taking action against Triple Talaq. By banning triple talaq, he did justice to the women of India. He gave chance to those who were oppressed and liberated them."

Speaking on Love Jihad, he claimed that huge protests are being taken by the people against it. “Protests are taking place in every district of Maharashtra. They are taking place on their own? There is a fire within them. In Maharashtra, over one lakh cases of Love Jihad are there in the state... We won’t let a new Shraddha Walkar case happen in Maharashtra. It is the responsibility of the government. For every girl whose communication with her family was broken after her marriage, the government will try to reconnect it."

Shraddha Walkar murder case

The Delhi police in its 6,629-page chargesheet, revealed how Aaftab gruesomely killed his live-in partner Shraddha. Poonawala told the police that he and Shraddha Walkar had been quarrelling for a while and he was determined to get her out of the way.

"I started quarrelling with her and I was determined to get her out of my way for once to get rid of her habit of abusing forever, I caught and threw her on the floor. I then sat on her chest to kill her and strangled her tightly with both her hands till she died."

He added, "I hid her dead body in the bathroom and then I planned to dispose of the dead body by cutting it into small pieces and putting it in a big briefcase and then throwing it somewhere."