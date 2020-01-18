'They Loved Others More Than India': Ram Guha Blames Left Hypocrisy For Hindutva's Rise

In a surprising twist, Historian Ramchandra Guha who is well-known to be anti-BJP has called out the hypocrisy of the Left-wing in India and also opined that it is one of the reasons for the emergence of 'Hindutva'. While speaking at the Kerala Literature Festival on Friday Guha cited the hypocrisy of the left as the reason for its decreasing dominance in the country.

"The hypocrisy of the Indian Left is one of the reasons why Hindutva is so prominent today. The Left is only in power in Kerala, but it has been in power in West Bengal, Tripura in other states. The Left has been influential in universities, intellectuals, artists and filmmakers. The Left is ideologically hypocritic because of the fact that they loved other nations more than India," Guha said.

READ | Guha Declines Payment For CoA Role, Says He Made It Clear In 1st Meet

'Rahul Gandhi, a 5G dynast'

Besides calling out the hypocrisy of the Left, Guha did not spare the Congress party for its dynastic approach. He called Rahul Gandhi a fifth-generation dynast. Calling out the corruption of Congress party as another reason for the rise of Hindutva, he said, "Why did you (Malayalis) elect Rahul Gandhi to Parliament. I have nothing against Rahul Gandhi personally. He is a decent fellow, very well-mannered. But young India does not want a fifth-generation dynast."

READ | Historian Guha Detained For Staging Protest Against CAA

The 61-year-old author who has been a critic of the Central government compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. He said, "Narendra Modi's great advantage is that he is not Rahul Gandhi. He is self-made. He has run a state for 15 years, he has administrative experience, he is incredibly hard-working and he never takes holidays in Europe. Believe me, I am saying all this in all seriousness," he said.

READ | Ramachandra Guha Humiliates Rahul Gandhi & 'pathetic Family Firm' Congress; Warns Kerala

Recalling the grand old party during the days of his youth, he said that Congress was not a 'family firm' then and Nehru had no desire of making Indira Gandhi his successor. "The conversion of the great party of the freedom struggle into a pathetic family firm is very crucial to understand the rise of Hindutva today", opined Guha.

READ | Ramachandra Guha: A Throwback To Former CoA Member's Rocky Tenure

Drawing a parallel between Sonia Gandhi's politics and Mughal dynasty, the historian said, "India is becoming more democratic and less feudal, and the Gandhis just don't realize this. You (Sonia) are in Delhi, your kingdom is shrinking more and more but still, your chamchas (sycophants) are telling you that you are still the Badshah," he said.

(With ANI inputs)