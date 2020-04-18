LPU Served Cause Notice For Violating Lockdown Orders Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Punjab government has issued a show-cause notice to Lovely Professional University (LPU) for violating the orders and remaining open during the lockdown period. The University has been granted seven days to reply to the state government.

READ: Bhutan Evacuates 134 Students From Lovely Professional University Amid Covid Outbreak

'Extremely callous and irresponsible' attitude of LPU

Punjab Department of Higher Education has issued a show-cause notice to Lovely Professional University, Jalandhar for 'violating government orders & putting in danger lives of about 3200 people' by 'not shutting down completely'. #CoronaLockdown pic.twitter.com/qnoFkJmVum — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2020

The order, issued on April 16 stated that the University acted in an "extremely callous and irresponsible manner." The notice states that the state government had asked all educational institutes to suspend classes but the same was not followed by the LPU. "It has now come to light that in spite of the instructions, ignoring the gravity of the situation and jeopardising the lives of about 3,200 people and thousands of others to which infection can spread, you did not shut down completely,” the notice read.

It added, "Considering the highly infectious nature of the disease and despite the fact that there was sufficient time for you to send all students to their respective homes from March 13 to March 22, but for no reasons, you continued with the functioning of the university and the hostels and made no effort to send them to their homes.”

READ: 2.85 Lakh Passes Issued To Wheat Growers In Punjab

Earlier this week, Bhutanese students who were stranded in the hostels of Lovely Professional University near Jalandhar were airlifted by a special flight arranged by the Bhutanese government.

LPU violated the government of India's lockdown orders under the Epidemic Act and section 144 of Cr P C for the closure of the educational institutes across the country, the state government said and has now asked the University to reply within seven days of receiving the letter and explain why the "No Objection Certificate" or NOC should not be withdrawn even as the lives of at least 3,200 people were put at risk.

READ: Ensure Strict Implementation Of Mask Wearing: Punjab CM To Officials

Earlier, the death of a 22-year-old mess boy and multiple individuals developing COVID-19 symptoms triggered panic amongst the students and staff of the University. However, as per the University, all test results were negative and mess boy is said to have died due to jaundice.

Punjab has reported 202 cases and 13 deaths due to the virus.

READ: Punjab Govt Gives Nod To Plasma Therapy To Treat COVID-19 Patient