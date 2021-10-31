Lucknow: CBI Lodges FIR Against Ex-NTPC CMO Dr NM Singh For Active Involvement In Bribing

The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered an FIR against a former official of the National Thermal Power Corporation on Saturday. The official of the NTPC has been charged with corruption in the lodged FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The CBI, while conducting its investigation, has also found the NTPC officer adhering to corrupt practices and active involvement in bribing in the disguise of staff selection.

What did the FIR iterate?

The Lucknow CBI unit has registered an FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act against NTPC Unchahar's former Chief Medical Officer, Dr Narendra Mohan Singh.

The FIR mentioned that CBI's preliminary enquiry has found that Dr Narendra Mohan Singh and his wife had taken money in the form of air travel from one Anup Kumar.

Anup Kumar was assured by the accused of a labour contract at the NTPC. The beneficiary Anoop Kumar Sonkar had made an online payment of Rs. 1.4 lakhs in favour of M/s MakeMyTrip back in June 2019 to fund the accused NTPC officer and his wife's foreign travel to Malaysia and Singapore.

More cases of bribery under Dr NM Singh

While conducting the enquiry, the Lucknow CBI unit has also come across several other occasions where Dr Narendra Mohan Singh may have been involved in cases of corrupt practices and bribery. Reports have claimed that Dr Narendra Mohan Singh was paid an amount of Rs. 10 lakhs by a Medical Representative Shamsher Bahadur Singh through the banking channel during the period of July - November 2019. Shamsher Bahadur Singh was assured by Dr NM Singh of getting an order of supply of medicines in return.

Dr NM Singh had been dismissed from his services at the NTPC post a vigilance enquiry by the latter. Dr NM Singh original retirement date was July 2021 which was cut short post allegation against him. DR NM Singh allegedly had involved himself time and again in the corrupt practices of demanding and accepting bribes on the pretext of selection of paramedical staff on contract at the NTPC.

With inputs from ANI

Image Credit - Twitter - (All India Radio News)