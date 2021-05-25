Lucknow: Pregnant Woman With Rare Disease & COVID Treated Successfully, Delivers Baby Girl

In a marvel, the medical fraternity of Queen Mary's Hospital in King George's Medical University, Lucknow successfully treated a 35-year-old pregnant woman suffering from a rare disease and COVID-19. The woman, who was suffering from Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura along with COVID-19 also gave birth to a healthy baby girl after defeating the disease and the virus under proper medical care.

The woman was admitted after she complained of acute abdominal pain. Following an investigation, it was found that her blood platelet count was 18,000 per microlitre of blood, as opposed to the normal count which is 1.5-2 lakh per microlitre of blood.

Prof. Uma Singh, Head of Department, Obstetrics, and Gynecology, KGMU said, "In such cases, there is a caution of danger as the patient might bleed".

After a positive COVID-19 test report, the woman was shifted to Rehabilitation and Artificial Limb Centre (RALC) building that has been transformed into a COVID hospital. The woman was first treated with COVID medication since an operation was not possible with such low platelet counts.

Dr. Uma informed that the patient required four units of platelets that were procured from different donors. The woman was treated with 80gm of intravenous immunoglobin medicine worth Rs. 3 lakh which was provided to the patient free of cost.

The woman underwent a Cesarean Section after her treatment and gave birth to a healthy baby girl weighing 2.5 kg on May 16.

The hospital authority said that the RALC fraternity has successfully dealt with the rare case and the mother along with the baby were discharged in a stable and healthy condition.

Overwhelmed with contentment, the husband of the patient, Shailan Tiwari, thanked the entire team of doctors.

He said, "I do not think she could have received a better treatment elsewhere. Her condition was severe. The doctors and their team did a wonderful job. I am very thankful to them."

With inputs from ANI