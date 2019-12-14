UP: Vigilance Department Seeks Property Details Of 3 Senior UPPCL Officials In PF Scam

In a case regarding the alleged Provident Fund (PF) scam in Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited which is also known as UPPCL, the Vigilance Department has penned a letter to the Commissioner of Nagar Nigam Lucknow, asking him for the property information of two retired and one serving senior rank officials of UPPCL and their respective family members.

The Vigilance Department has sought details of immovable properties and lands belonging to the retired UPPCL MD AP Mishra, former Director UPPCL Sudhanshu Dwivedi, MD (Finance and Accounts) UPPCL Praveen Kumar Gupta and their family members through multiple letters in December.

Earlier in November, the UP state government had stated that it would ensure that the provident fund money of the employees of UPPCL which were invested in the scam-hit Deewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL) will be returned.

So far the authorities have made several arrests in connection with the alleged investment of Uttar Pradesh power employees' Provident Fund money in the scam-hit DHFL. The economic offences wing of the UP police also carried out raids on the residence of AP Mishra. As per the available records, the General Provident Fund of over Rs 2,600 crore of employees' was invested in the scam-hit housing finance company DHFL.

UP CM assures to return the money

Earlier on November 26, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in his statement had stated that his government will pay back the Provident Fund money of state power corporation employees which were invested in the scam-hit DHFL by confiscating properties of those responsible for the irregularities. In his statement, the UP CM had said, "We will not harm the interests of any employees. The properties of all those involved in this scam will be confiscated and every single paisa of each and every employee will be returned."

(With inputs from agencies)