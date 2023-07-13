Macron Going Out Of His Way To Welcome PM Modi As Trusted Friend: Indian Envoy To France

Jawed Ashraf, the Ambassador of India to France, spoke on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to France, emphasising the significance of the PM's presence as the guest of honour at the Bastille Day celebration in Paris. The Ambassador remarked that this event exemplifies the strong and close strategic partnership between both nations. He also highlighted the special reception that awaits the Prime Minister during his visit, expressing that President Emmanuel Macron is making extraordinary efforts to extend a warm welcome to PM Modi.

"PM Modi will be accorded a special welcome on his arrival at the airport. PM and French President Macron will spend a lot of time together at a private dinner on July 13. On 14th July, the PM will be the guest of honour at the Bastille Day parade," Jawed Ashraf said.

"There is a special banquet being hosted at Louvre Museum which has been reserved specially for PM on July 14. President Macron is going out of his way to make the PM feel welcome as a trusted friend of France," he added.

India has emerged as a global solution provider: Amb Ashraf

Speaking on the India-France relationship, he said, "It is very strong and its role will increase in the coming times, not only for both of us, not only for Europe and India but also for the whole world."

He lauded India's growing global prominence and PM Modi's leadership. "You saw the Prime Minister's visit to America last month. This year, we have the presidency of the G20 and the Prime Minister was also invited to the G7 conference and in January also, we had a summit of the Global South in which 125 countries participated," he said. "India's time has come and due to India's progress, democracy, social stability and peace, India has made a place for itself," he added.

“It (India) has emerged as a global solution provider and Prime Minister's biggest contribution in this has been because of his vision, his proactive approach. So because of all these things, India is getting this honour in a way. In the context of India-France relations and in the context of a global role of India. So, this is a very important moment to put all these things in front,” the Indian Ambassador said.

PM Modi leaves for France

On July 13 morning, PM Modi set off for France, where he will engage in a two-day visit and partake in the celebrations of Bastille Day, the French National Day. Notably, a significant tri-services contingent from India will join the Bastille Day Parade, accompanied by three Indian Air Force aircraft that will participate in the flypast following the festivities.

As per PM Modi's schedule, he is expected to land in Paris at approximately 4 pm IST and receive a ceremonial welcome at Orly Airport. Later, around 7:30 pm IST, PM Modi will proceed to the Senate to meet Gerrad Larcher, the President of the Senate. Following that, at approximately 8:45 pm IST, a meeting is scheduled with French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne. Around 11 pm IST, PM Modi will deliver a speech at an Indian Community event held at the renowned La Seine Musicale. Subsequently, at approximately 12:30 am IST, the Prime Minister will attend a private dinner hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace.

(With inputs from ANI)