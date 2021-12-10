Madhulika Rawat, CDS' Wife Who Died In Coonoor, Led India's Largest NGO For Soldiers' Kin

India's first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat succumbed to injuries on December 8 after an Indian Air Force Mi-17V5 helicopter carrying 14 people crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor. CDS Rawat, 63, along with his wife and 12 personnel of the defence staff were travelling to a college in Wellington when the horrific accident took 13 lives.

General Bipin Rawat was appointed as India's first Chief of Defence Staff on December 31, 2019, a day before his retirement as Chief of the Army Staff. He was commissioned into the Indian Army in December 1978 and served for four decades in the force. A veteran of counterinsurgency warfare, late CDS Rawat served in the most difficult terrains including Northern and Eastern commands.

Who is Madhulika Rawat - Accomplishments & career profile

His better half, Dr Madhulika Rawat was an active social worker and president of the Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA). It is India's largest NGO working for the welfare of Indian soldiers' wives, children, and other members dependent on them. She was also involved with various other NGOs including Veer Naris and Divyang Children that support widows of military personnel, differently-abled children and cancer patients.

Dr Madhulika has been empowering the Army wives by encouraging them to take up courses in tailoring, knitting, bag designing, beautician courses and baking in order to gain financial independence.

Madhulika Rawat's family, education

Born on February 7, 1963, Madhulika Rawat is the daughter of late politician Mrigendra Singh. The soft and well-read social activist hails from the erstwhile royal family of Sohagpur Riyasat in the Shahdol of Madhya Pradesh. She pursued schooling at Gwalior's Scindia Kanya Vidyalaya and completed her primary education in Delhi. She then graduated in Psychology from Delhi University.

CDS General Rawat and Madhulika got married in 1985 and have been on each other's side for over 36 years. The couple is survived by two daughters, Kritika and Tarini.