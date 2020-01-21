Madhya Pradesh: 12-year-old Dies After Grenade Explodes In His Hand Near A CISF Camp

A 12-year-old child died after a grenade exploded in his hand in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district on Monday. The incident occurred near the CISF camp at Balwara at around 9.30 am in the morning. The accident also severely injured another man who was in the vicinity of the explosion.

The Regional Training Centre (RTC) of the CISF, which includes a shooting range, is about half a kilometer away from the place where the blast took place. It was reported that the man, Suresh (25) who got injured in the blast was the Mohit's (12) father however it was later clarified that the man was not related to the child.

Negligence or accident?

It was reported that the youth and the child were working on an agricultural farm near the CISF shooting range in the morning. After some time, other workers who were working nearby heard a blast. When they reached the area they saw that the boy's body had been 'blown to bits' while the man was severely injured. While the 12-year-old could not make it, the 25-year-old has been referred to an Indore hospital for treatment.

This incident has sparked speculations about how the child came in contact with a hand grenade. While some sources report that Mohit might have picked up the grenade from the CISF firing range, others state that the workers in the field often picked up remains of grenades that are blown to the field after shooting. However, in an unfortunate occurrence, the one handled by Mohit exploded right in his hand.

It is also alleged that the CISF camp nearby and its firing range are restricted areas and there are regular warnings issued to people in the vicinity not to enter the area. However, the range does not have a boundary wall and can be easily accessed.

