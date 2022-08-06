Madhya Pradesh: Centre Increases Number Of IAS Cadre Posts By 20 To 459

On August 6, the Central Government declared to increase the strength of the Madhya Pradesh Indian Administrative Service (IAS) Cadre by 20 more posts from 439 to 459.

The decision was taken by the Ministry of Personnel after consulting the Madhya Pradesh government and it was announced via a gazette notification dated August 5 (Friday).

As per the new sanctioned strength, the total number of senior duty posts will be 249, followed by 99 posts for the Central deputation reserve (not exceeding 40 per cent of senior duty posts), 62 for state deputation (number exceeding 25 per cent of senior duty posts), eight for training reserve (not exceeding 3.5 per cent of senior duty posts), and 41 for leave reserve and junior posts reserve (not exceeding 16.5 per cent of senior duty posts).

According to Rule 8 of the Indian Administrative Service (Recruitment) Rules, 1954, a total of 139 posts will be filled by promotion, and 320 posts would be filled through Direct Recruitment.

The notification issued by the Central Government said, "In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 4 of the All Indian Service Act, 1951 (61 of 1951), read with sub-rules (1) and (2) of rule 4 of the Indian Administrative Service (Cadre) Rules, 1954, the Central Government, in consultation with the government of Madhya Pradesh, hereby makes the regulations further to amend the Indian Administrative Service (Fixation of Cadre Strength) Regulations 1955."

The official data said that these regulations may be called the Indian Administrative Service (Fixation of Cadre Strength) third Amendment Regulations, 20220 and that they shall come into force on the date of their publication in the Official Gazette.

One Chief Secretary, one President of the Board of Revenue, one Director General of the RCVP Noronha Academy of Administration, one Chairman of the Board of Secondary Education, one Vice Chairman of the Narmada Valley Development Authority (NVDA), one Agriculture Production Commissioner, and one Chairman of the MP Professional Examination Board are listed as Senior Duty Posts in the Madhya Pradesh government under the Indian Administrative Service (Fixation of Cadre Strength) Regulations, 1955.

Twenty-five Principal Secretaries and one Administrative Member of the Board of Revenue, Development Commissioner, Chief Electoral Officer, Environment Commissioner, Principal Resident Commissioner MP Bhavan (New Delhi), Principal Secretary of Governor, and Principal Secretary to Chief Minister are among the other Senior Duty Posts in the MP government.

In addition, there are positions for 10 Divisional Commissioners, 15 Government of MP Secretaries, and 3 Members of the Board of Revenue.

