Madhya Pradesh CM Sets 100% Vaccine Target By Dec 2021 As State Administers Over 9 Cr Jabs

On Monday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan congratulated the people of Madhya Pradesh for administering more than 9 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccination. He extended his profound gratitude to the social workers, volunteer organisations, Crisis Management Group members, health workers, and public representatives who were actively involved in this noble endeavour. Chouhan stated that immunisation is required to prevent the entrance of new COVID-19 variations and the third wave in the state. He urged all eligible people who have not yet received the first or second dosage of vaccination to take responsibility and get vaccinated, as well as to participate in averting a potential crisis.

Delighted to inform you that we have succeeded in administering more than 9 Crore doses of #COVID19 vaccination in the state.



My heartfelt gratitude to health workers,social workers,voluntary organizations,members of CMG, & all those actively engaged in achieving this milestone. — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) December 6, 2021

Encourage people to wear masks and get vaccinated: MP CM to officials

Positive cases have been reported in many districts across the state in recent days including Bhopal and Indore, according to the chief minister. The IR number has also risen in recent days. All of the observable indications point to the impending crisis and is critical that the administration use extreme caution, he noted. Chouhan stated that everyone should receive the second dose of the vaccination and that this is the state government's top priority. He asked the management authorises to ensure that all necessary plans are in place, and do not let the third wave of Corona arrive. He went on to say that public officials and Crisis Management Group members should encourage people to wear face masks and receive the second dosage of the vaccination.

He tweeted, "So far 94% of people in the state have got the 1st dose & 70% of people have been vaccinated with the 2nd dose as well. We are committed to achieving 100% vaccination in the state by Dec 2021. A state-wide vaccination campaign will be organized on Dec 8,15 & 22 for this purpose."

He went on to say that the novel Coronavirus variant Omicron should be treated via the public involvement model. In the state, oxygen plants, ventilators, and all other emergency solutions are provided. " We'll do everything we can to prevent them from being used," he said. At this time, it is necessary to create an environment that encourages strict adherence to masks, social isolation, and other safety procedures, he added.

Image: PTI