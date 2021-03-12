Madhya Pradesh Forest Officials Rescue & Relocate Leopard To Zoo After It Injures 4 People

A team of forest officials tranquillized and captured a leopard that had entered a residential area in Indore's Limbodi area on Thursday (March 12). After being rescued in the action, it was taken to a zoo. The leopard had injured four people, two of whom were children. The leopard ventured into Shivdham Colony in the New Ranibagh area on Khandwa Road, Indore from a nearby forest, Ralamandal wildlife sanctuary, and attacked a man (Khemraj Rathore), his wife (Padma Rathore), a watchman (Sukhraj Sukhlal) his daughter (Arti Sukhlal).

Forest team sends leopard to Zoo

The wild cat that had gotten away from the sanctuary was found in the Shivdham colony on Wednesday but soon disappeared. After that, the animal crawled into a nearby farmhouse and sought shelter among the crops. Overnight patrols were conducted by forest officers, who used loudspeakers to remind residents to stay indoors. Locals spotted the leopard in the Limbodi region on Thursday, when the search operation resumed. As forest rangers chased it, the big cat barged into the home of local resident Khemraj Rathore, injuring him and his wife Padma, who were cooking food in the kitchen.

Horrible leopard attack in Indore

On Thursday, Chief Conservator of Forests HS Mohanta informed, "We received information at 9 in the morning that a leopard was spotted in the area. We rushed, and after the rescue operation, it was sent to the zoo. The injured have been sent to the hospital for the treatment." Zoo Incharge Doctor Uttam Yadav rescued the leopard. He said, "Its gender will be determined in the zoo. Yesterday, a leopard was seen in Jhabua Maharaj’s farmhouse, which was not caught. Today, this leopard was detected, which we rescued using a three-layered net but faced a lot of trouble. During this, it also attempted an attack. A team of 10 people laid a siege together. Later, the leopard was knocked unconscious."

The leopard then moved on to a nearby under-construction house and captured one of security guard Sukhlal's grandkids who was posted there. The leopard ran away from the child and attacked the security guard after her mother screamed in fear. After a marathon search and 23-hour rescue operation, Indore's forest officials managed to catch a leopard from the residential area.

(With inputs from ANI)