Madhya Pradesh: Provocative Poster Put Up In Support Of Hijab In Ujjain; Case Registered

Amid the ongoing Hijab dispute, a controversial poster abusing a sector of the society was put up in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain. It was learnt that the poster stated 'Hijab is respect for a sharif woman'.

Speaking of the poster, a police official told the media, "An attempt was made to disturb the harmony of the city of Mahakal amid the ongoing hijab dispute, a poster on the wall was put at the district election office. The police registered a case against unidentified people under Sections 505, 294, and others."

In another related update, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) workers put up posters reading ‘Pehle hijab, phir kitaab’, meaning first hijab and then studies in Maharashtra's Beed district.

An AIMIM worker told the media that in Islam, wearing a hijab or burqa is a centuries-old custom, and Muslim women and girls venture out of their homes only after wearing a hijab or burqa.

Earlier, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi attacked the BJP-led government in Karnataka over hijab row and mentioned that grave violations of the constitution are being committed in the state.

Addressing a rally in UP, Owaisi said, "I pray that our sisters fighting for their right to wear hijab are successful in their fight. Grave violations of the Constitution's Articles 15, 19 and 21 are being committed in Karnataka. I condemn this decision of Karnataka's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.''

Karnataka Hijab controversy

Earlier in January, protests over wearing the hijab began at the Government Girls PU college in Udupi when six students alleged that they were not allowed to attend classes for insisting on wearing the headscarf. Muslim girls wearing the hijab to class were opposed by right-wing groups in Udupi and Chikkamagaluru.

As a counter-protest, a group of boys at the Government Pre-University College in Kundapur went to college sporting saffron shawls in protest against some girls attending classes wearing the hijab.

On Saturday, the Karnataka government banned clothes that "disturb equality, integrity and public order". According to the order, "In the event of the administrative committee not selecting a uniform, clothes which disturb equality, integrity, and public law and order should not be worn."

In Udupi, protests spread across the state with staff banning the hijab. Many students took the order into a confrontational turn by showing up in saffron scarves and shouting slogans.

Image: PTI, Republic World