Maha CM Calls For Urgent Meet Of COVID-19 Taskforce Over Surge In 'Mucormycosis' Cases

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday called for an emergency meeting with the task force and doctors after the state reported approximately 1,500 cases of Mucormycosis or ‘black fungus’ on Thursday. The main motive of the meeting will be coming up with steps on how to contain this new disease. Mucormycosis is a disease that is mostly found among COVID-19 patients who have diabetes. Its symptoms include headache, fever, pain under the eyes, nasal or sinus congestion and partial loss of vision.

Maharashtra Reports 1,500 New Cases Of Mucormycosis

Maharashtra has reported approximately 1,500 cases of Mucormycosis or ‘black fungus’ in the last 24 hours, said Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday. Ten COVID-19 survivors have lost their lives due to the rare infection while 2,000 others have been affected in the state. Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday said there could be over 2,000 mucormycosis patients in the state as of now and with more and more COVID-19 cases coming up, “their number would increase for sure”.

Maharashtra To Compile Database Of Mucormycosis

The Maharashtra health department has decided to create a separate database of cases of mucormycosis, primarily being found in COVID-19 patients, to assess its actual spread and how to tackle it, officials said. The health authorities have now decided to make a detailed report of such cases in the state, and guidelines regarding it will soon be issued to all the districts, Patil said on Wednesday.

"Once such data is compiled on a real-time basis, we will have some idea about the actual spread of the fungal infection and how to respond to it. We can also allocate medicines and provide necessary guidance as per its prevalence," the official said.

'NO VACCINATION on May 15 & 16': BMC

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) informed that there will be 'NO VACCINATION' on Saturday and Sunday i.e.15th and 16th May 2021.

Dear Mumbaikars,



Please note that there will be NO VACCINATION tomorrow and day after i.e. 15th and 16th May 2021.



— माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) May 14, 2021

COVID Cases in Maharashtra

As per the Ministry of Health & Welfare, Maharashtra on Friday reported 39,923 new COVID cases with 53,249 recoveries and 695 deaths. The total active cases of the state remain at 5,19,254 with 47,07,980 total recoveries and 79,552 deaths.

Maharashtra reports 39,923 new #COVID19 cases, 53,249 discharges and 695 deaths in the last 24 hours.



Total cases 53,09,215

Total recoveries 47,07,980

Death toll 79,552



— ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2021

