Maha: Police recover ammunition during anti-Naxal operation in Gadchiroli forest

Nagpur, Feb 24 (PTI) The police have recovered ammunition hidden in Gram Jamtola forest of Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, an official said on Thursday.

Based on a tip-off about hidden arms, the police launched an anti-Naxal operation in Gram Jamtola forest on Wednesday, the official said.

The police recovered a pressure cooker bomb, a detonator, four gelatine sticks, six sprinter steel pieces, 45 gm gun powder and other Naxal-related articles, he said.

The explosives were recovered amid the ongoing tactical counter offensive campaign (TCOC), the official said.

Superintendent of police Gadchiroli Ankit Goyal appreciated the C-60 commandos and BDDS personnel involved in the operation and congratulated them for its fine execution, a release here stated.

Operations have been intensified further by the Gadchiroli police in the backdrop of the ongoing TCOC period, it was stated. PTI CLS ARU ARU

