Maharaja Ranjit Singh's Statue In Pakistan Vandalised; MEA, JP Nadda Demand Strong Action

A statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh at the Lahore Fort in Pakistan was taken down by the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP). Maharaja Ranjit Singh who was also known as Sher-E Punjab or "Lion of Punjab" was the first Maharaja of the Sikh Empire who ruled the northwest of the Indian subcontinent in the early half of the 19th century. 11th President of BJP, J.P Nadda and Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi while subjecting their concerns on the aforementioned, condemned the disturbing act.

MEA's stand on the vandalism

Official spokesperson of the MEA, Arindam Bagchi stated that such attacks put an impact on the cultural heritage of minority communities in Pakistan. He highlighted the growing intolerance & lack of respect for minority communities in Pakistani society. He said, "Incidents of violence against minority communities, including attacks on their places of worship, their cultural heritage and their private property, are increasing at an alarming rate." It was only 12 days ago that a mob attacked a Hindu temple in Rahim Yar Khan in Pakistan. Bagchi did not miss out to mention that Pakistani government had completely failed in its duty to prevent such attacks. Expressing his thoughts, he called upon the Pakistan government and requested it to ensure the safety, security and well-being of its minority communities.

J.P. Nadda wants statute rebuilt and perpetrators punished

The BJP president was frustrated at the silence the Pakistan government had maintained on the statue felling of Maharaja Ranjit Singh. He remembered his contributions and said, "We know him for his bravery it is deplorable to see the statue attacked. It makes many wonder if the Pakistani states are complicating such attacks against minorities." He demanded re-building of the statue and also said that the nation which could not guarantee basic respect to diversity, must punish the guilty.

