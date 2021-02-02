Maharashtra: 12 Children Administered Sanitiser Drops Instead Of Polio Doses In Yavatmal

In a shocking case of negligence, 12 children in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district were administered hand sanitiser drops instead of oral polio vaccine doses on Sunday. Following the incident, the affected children were admitted to a government hospital. This comes after President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday launched the pulse polio programme for 2021.

Children administered hand sanitiser instead of polio drops

The incident took place in Bhanbora PHC (Primary Health Centre) in Kapsikopri village in Yavatmal. The affected children who are aged below 5 have been admitted to Government Medical College and their condition is stable. Yavatmal Zilla Parishad CEO Shrikrishna Panchal stated that the children were given two drops of sanitiser. According to Panchal, the matter came to light after one of the kids complained of vomiting and uneasiness. Panchal further said that preliminary information indicates three healthcare workers - a doctor, Anganwadi sevika and an ASHA volunteer were present at the PHC at the time of the incident.

"An inquiry is underway and orders will be issued to suspend all the three healthcare workers," Panchal said.

In addition, the village sarpanch also checked the drops and found out that they were hand sanitiser and not polio drops. Meanwhile, parents in the locality have expressed fear and demanded action against those responsible for the shocking incident. Yavatmal Collector M D Singh visited the hospital to enquire about the condition of the children, the official said.

President Ram Nath Kovind launches Pulse Polio 2021

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday launched the pulse polio programme for 2021 by administering polio drops to children below five years of age at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, in the presence of Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey. President Kovind and First lady Savita Kovind administered polio drops to children. According to the release by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), around 12 crore children of less than 5 years of age will be given polio drops as part of the drive launched by the Government of India to sustain the country's polio-free status. So far, nurses on duty during the incident have been suspended.

(With PTI Inputs)