Maharashtra: As COVID Curbs Ease From Today, Here's What's Allowed And What's Not

In light of the downward trend of COVID-19 in the state, the Maharashtra government has decided to further relax lockdown restrictions. Malls, restaurants, bars, hotels, gymnasiums, salons, beauty parlours, and all shops are now allowed to remain open till 10 pm, at 50% capacity. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), on Sunday, also gave the green flag to open grounds, gardens, beaches, and seafronts from 6 am to 10 pm on all days.
Following the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led government’s decision to allow easing COVID curbs, the BMC announced its new list of relaxations. While grounds, gardens, beaches, and seafronts in Mumbai are now open to the public, the BMC has urged people to follow COVID-19 safety regulations like social distancing and compulsory use of masks. The BMC in its latest notification also warned actions against anyone not following COVID-19 protocols in open areas.
Meanwhile, Mumbai local train services are now returning to normalcy after the service was opened for people who are completely vaccinated. The reopening of local trains was announced by CM Uddhav Thackeray, after four months of being shut. The BMC had informed that employees in essential services, government employees, and semi-government employees were allowed to travel by local trains irrespective of their COVID vaccination status.
Maharashtra recorded 4,797 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, August 15. The state reported 130 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours with 3,710 recoveries. Currently, there are 64,219 active COVID-19 cases in the state including 3,096 cases in Mumbai.