Maharashtra: As COVID Curbs Ease From Today, Here's What's Allowed And What's Not

In light of the downward trend of COVID-19 in the state, the Maharashtra government has decided to further relax lockdown restrictions. Malls, restaurants, bars, hotels, gymnasiums, salons, beauty parlours, and all shops are now allowed to remain open till 10 pm, at 50% capacity. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), on Sunday, also gave the green flag to open grounds, gardens, beaches, and seafronts from 6 am to 10 pm on all days.

Mumbai eases COVID curbs

Following the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led government’s decision to allow easing COVID curbs, the BMC announced its new list of relaxations. While grounds, gardens, beaches, and seafronts in Mumbai are now open to the public, the BMC has urged people to follow COVID-19 safety regulations like social distancing and compulsory use of masks. The BMC in its latest notification also warned actions against anyone not following COVID-19 protocols in open areas.

Meanwhile, Mumbai local train services are now returning to normalcy after the service was opened for people who are completely vaccinated. The reopening of local trains was announced by CM Uddhav Thackeray, after four months of being shut. The BMC had informed that employees in essential services, government employees, and semi-government employees were allowed to travel by local trains irrespective of their COVID vaccination status.

Here is a list of what is allowed in Maharashtra:

Mumbai Local Train Services to function at 50% capacity for fully vaccinated citizens.

Restaurants and bars, with fully vaccinated employees, to open at 50% capacity till 10 pm.

All shops are allowed to open at 50% capacity till 10 pm.

Shopping malls to remain open till 10 pm with fully inoculated staff. However, customers are asked to carry their COVID-19 vaccine certificates.

Gyms, salons, beauty parlours, and spas can remain open till 10 pm.

Grounds, gardens, beaches, and seafronts in Mumbai to remain open from 6 am to 10 pm on all days.

What's not allowed in the state:

Cinema halls, theatres, and multiplexes will remain closed.

Places of worship will also remain closed.

Travellers entering the state are now needed to carry vaccination certificates along with a negative RT-PCR report.

Large gatherings of people for any reason is prohibited.

COVID situation in Maharashtra

Maharashtra recorded 4,797 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, August 15. The state reported 130 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours with 3,710 recoveries. Currently, there are 64,219 active COVID-19 cases in the state including 3,096 cases in Mumbai.

(Image: PTI)