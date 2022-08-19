Maharashtra ATS Pulls Weapon-loaded Boat Away From Raigad Coast For Further Probe

A day after a suspicious boat loaded with weapons was recovered from the Harihareshwar beach, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) swung into action and pulled the vessel away from the Raigad coast for further investigation.

ATS Chief Vineet Agrawal said, "A boat with three AK-47 rifles was seized off Raigad coast today. The investigation is underway. We've retrieved some papers from the boat, more things are lying inside the boat. We are trying to pull the boat away from the sea."

Security was tightened in the Raigad region of Maharashtra after the recovery of a yacht carrying arms and ammunition including AK-47 rifles. The name of the vessel is Lady Han and is owned by an Australian woman named Hana Lordorgan. Her husband, James Hobert was the captain of the vessel which was going to Europe from Muscat in June.

However, the boat, carrying eight passengers broke midway and went adrift. As the yacht sailed away from Dubai, a distress call was raised on June 26 and a day later a Korean vessel rescued the crew.

Neptune Maritime Security issues statement on mysterious Raigad boat

Neptune Maritime Security released an official statement after a box carrying the company's logo was found in a suspicious boat in Raigad. The box contained three AK-47 rifles and ammo.

"In June 2022, Neptune P2P Group provided private security on the vessel ‘MY Lady Han’. The yacht was damaged during the monsoon in the Arabian Sea, causing the Captain to declare an emergency. While the crew was rescued, the yacht was unable to be salvaged due to the extreme weather conditions. Earlier this morning, Neptune P2P Group was made aware that the vessel, which was presumed sunk, had washed up on Indian shores. Neptune P2P Group is working with the owner of the vessel and the Indian and UK authorities to determine the official recovery procedures of the vessel and controlled items," the statement read.

Following the recovery, a team of Maharashtra ATS was rushed to the spot. "The Coast guard and Maharashtra Maritime Board have been informed and investigations are underway," police officials said. During the search operation, another abandoned lifeboat was recovered from Bharan Khol Kinara, in which a life jacket and some documents were found.

Maharashtra govt 'not ruling out terror-angle'

The presence of the mysterious boats raised alarm in the state, as Mumbai had been targeted on November 26, 2008, by terrorists who had entered the city via sea route.

While briefing the assembly on Thursday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that there is "no confirmation of any terror angle" into the incident, while also stating that the government is not ruling out anything and an investigation is underway to probe all aspects.