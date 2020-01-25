SHOCKING: Big Cat Attacks Three People In Maharashtra's Bhandara District

In a shocking video that has been making rounds on social media, a tiger was seen attacking a human settlement across a road in Bhandara district of Maharashtra on Saturday, January 25. As per the video shared by the news agency ANI, the tiger reportedly hurt three people during the faceoff. The Bhandara district of Vidarbha region houses a wildlife sanctuary which is home to several tigers.

#WATCH Maharashtra: Three people injured after a tiger attacked them in a village in Bhandara district today. pic.twitter.com/Z6gWUisRbK — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2020

Inside the video

The location where the attack took place had a road running through the middle of two fields. Seemingly, the crowd on one side of the road halt after seeing the tiger. The wild cat jumps out of one field and crosses the road to go to the field on the other side. Amidst this, people can be heard shouting around the scene. The scared tiger then launches an attack against the people standing on the field and as the people around start throwing stones at the animal, the wild cat runs away.

Other cat attacks in Maharashtra

A 25-year-old man was killed in a tiger attack in eastern Maharashtra's Chandrapur district in December last year. The victim Mangesh Kodape was killed in the Jogapur jungle under the Rajura Forest Range, 30 km from the district headquarters. Kodape had gone to the jungle to collect firewood along with some other villagers around noon when a tiger pounced on him and killed him on the spot.

Forest officials rushed to the spot and started the investigation. The district houses Tadoba National Park, a tiger reserve which is estimated to have over a hundred big cats. This place is nearly 217km away from Nagzira park where the recent attack took place.

