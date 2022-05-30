Maharashtra: BJP's Nupur Sharma Booked In Thane For 'objectionable' Remarks Against Prophet Muhammad

Thane police in Maharashtra on Monday booked BJP leader Nupur Sharma for her alleged objectionable remarks against Prophet Muhammad during a television news debate, an official said.

Sharma has been charged under IPC sections 298, 294, 153A and 505B for hurting religious sentiments and other offences based on a complaint, Senior Inspector Ashok Kadlag of Mumbra police station said.

Incidentally, at a rally in Bhiwandi in the district on Saturday, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take action against Sharma.

