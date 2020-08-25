Maharashtra Building Collapse: 4-year-old Rescued By NDRF, Netizens Laud The 'great Work'

Internet users are hailing the rescue of a four-year-old boy by the NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) after a five-storeyed building in Raigad, Maharashtra collapsed. The police have reportedly said that at least 19 persons are still missing and Raigad District Superintendent of Police Anil Paraskar told a national agency that eight people have been rescued from the debris. Meanwhile, netizens lauded the “great work” done by NDRF and prayed for the affected personnel.

The four-year-old boy’s rescue images and a video was posted by Director General of NDRF, Satya Narayan Pradhan. He also informed that further such rescue operations are underway and canines are being used. Calling it a ‘miracle’, Pradhan also said that ‘let’s pray’ for many such rescues. The five-storey building was nearly a decade-old and had more than 45 flats. Of those who lost their lives, three were men and five were women.

Read - Mental Health Issues On Rise, Over 1,300 Seek Maharashtra Govt's Help

Read - Maharashtra Building Collapse: 19 Still Missing, Says Raigad SP

PM Modi, Amit Shah express sadness over building collapse

After the building collapsed, Prime Minister Narendra expressed his condolences to the families impacted by the tragic incident and prayed speedy recovery for the wounded. Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah also took to Twitter and informed that he has spoken with the DG NDRFHQ to provide all the required assistance and deploy teams for rescues. He also wished safety for everyone affected by the collapse.

Saddened by the building collapse in Mahad, Raigad in Maharashtra. My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their dear ones. I pray the injured recover soon. Local authorities and NDRF teams are at the site of the tragedy, providing all possible assistance: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 25, 2020

The collapse of a building in Raigad, Maharashtra is very tragic. Have spoken to DG @NDRFHQ to provide all possible assistance, teams are on the way and will be assisting with the rescue operations as soon as possible. Praying for everyone’s safety. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 24, 2020

An official from the Mantralaya State Control Room of the State Disaster Management Unit has reportedly said that the Tarek Garden building collapsed at Kajalpura in Mahad tehsil around 7 PM on August 24. With more than 40 flats in the building, the rescued people were shifted to a local hospital at Mahad that is approximately 170km from Mumbai.

The rescue teams are still working through the giant debris. Pradhan had previously shared the visuals from the site and all teams are equipped with the required gears. Maharashtra government ministers Aaditya Thackeray and Eknath Shinde had visited the site on Monday and a case has been filed against the contractor of the building, Yunus Shaikh along with the architect.

Read - Water From Projects In Nashik To Be Utilised In Maharashtra: Bhujbal

Read - Intensify Fight Against COVID-19: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Tells Civic Bodies