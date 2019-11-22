Maharashtra: Centre-appointed High Level Committee To Assess Kharif Crop Damages

A high-level central team began a three-day tour to assess damaged Kharif crops caused by excessive rains in Marathwada region of Maharashtra state. The team of experts includes Additional Secretary, National Disaster Management Authority, V Triumphal, and Director, Hyderabad Agriculture Welfare Department K Manoharan. The officers were briefed about the crop damages by Aurangabad Divisional Commissioner Sunil Kendrekar.

The Divisional Commissioner submitted a proposal of Rs 3,350.89 crore for compensation to the affected farmers for in Marathwada. The team along with Aurangabad District Collector Uday Chaudhari visited 16 affected villages in the district. On Saturday, National Disaster Management Authority and rest of the team will visit 13 villages in Beed district while the officers will meet farmers and inspect damages in eight villages in Jalna district on the last day, sources told.

During its visit, the team would interact with affected farmers to assess the actual damages and will submit their report to the Central government. Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had already announced a package of over Rs 800 crore as the first instalment for the affected farmers. The state administration has sanctioned Rs 819.59 crore relief for Marathwada farmers who suffered losses due to unseasonal showers, an official said on Friday.

Unseasonal showers and delayed retreat of monsoon has affected farmers in parts of the state, especially in Aurangabad, Amravati and Nashik divisions. Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on November 16 took stock of the damage caused to crops due to unseasonal rains in the state in the months of October and November. Governor directed the administration to immediately disburse the relief.

Relief for farmers

The fund has been sanctioned for farmers in eight districts of the region. "Maharashtra state administration sanctioned Rs 819.59 crore as aid for post-monsoon showers that hit farmers in Marathwada," deputy divisional commissioner Parag Soman said. The drought-prone region didn't receive adequate rainfall during monsoon, but farmers suffered immensely when ready crops were damaged due to unseasonal showers that later hit the state, a state official said. "This damage was surveyed by government agencies and a demand of Rs 2,909.36 crore was earlier presented to the state administration," he added. As per the government resolution passed on November 18, Beed will receive Rs 144.18 crore, the highest share from the package.

(With ANI inputs)