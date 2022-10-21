Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Appeals People To Have Pollution-free Diwali

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday appealed to people to celebrate a "pollution-free" Diwali.

He was speaking at an event organised by the state pollution control board at the Mantralaya in Mumbai where he administered a pledge to students for ensuring a pollution-free Diwali.

"I appeal for having a pollution-free Diwali,'' the CM said as he launched the pledge campaign.

Image: Twitter/@mieknathshinde