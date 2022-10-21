Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Appeals People To Have Pollution-free Diwali

Quick links:
Image: Twitter/@mieknathshinde
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday appealed to people to celebrate a "pollution-free" Diwali.
He was speaking at an event organised by the state pollution control board at the Mantralaya in Mumbai where he administered a pledge to students for ensuring a pollution-free Diwali.
"I appeal for having a pollution-free Diwali,'' the CM said as he launched the pledge campaign.
@mpcb_official आणि पर्यावरण आणि वातावरणीय बदल विभागाच्या संयुक्त विद्यमाने आयोजित करण्यात आलेल्या प्रदूषणमुक्त दिवाळी संकल्प अभियान कार्यक्रमात सहभागी होत शालेय विद्यार्थ्यांना फटाकेविरहीत दिवाळी साजरी करण्याची शपथ दिली. #PollutionFreeDiwali pic.twitter.com/xDXLDeacnW— Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) October 20, 2022
या कार्यक्रमात सहभागी झालेल्या सर्व शालेय विद्यार्थ्यांना प्रदूषणमुक्त दिवाळी साजरी करण्यास प्रोत्साहन देणाऱ्या संचाचे वाटप करून त्यांचे कौतुक केले तसेच या बालगोपाळांना दीपावलीच्या शुभेच्छा दिल्या. pic.twitter.com/xQXWpgwQwd— Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) October 20, 2022
