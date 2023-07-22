Maharashtra CM Shinde To Adopt Kids Whose Parents Died In Raigad Landslide

As the death toll in the tragic Raigad landslide rose to 26, in a touching gesture the Maharashtra Chief Minister announced he will adopt all the kids whose both parents deceased in the calamity at Irshalwadi village in Raigad district of the state, said the Shiv Sena. In a horrific rain-related incident about 26 people died after a hilltop collapsed on the village below.

"In the Irshalwadi landslide several kids have lost their both parents. CM Eknath Shinde has announced to adopt these kids and become their guardians. The CM has declared that these orphaned kids 2 years to 14 years of age will be taken care of by Shrikant Shinde Foundation," said Shiv Sena. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the tragedy site on Thursday (July 20) and took stock of the relief and rescue efforts. He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased, said officials.

Moreover, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to CM Shinde after the incident. Shah said four NDRF teams have been deployed to handle the rescue operation.

Education, other requirements to be met by Shrikant Shinde Foundation

All the expenses of the affected kids will be borne by the foundation run by CM Eknath Shinde’s son Shrikant Shinde, "All the expenses on education and other things will be occured through Shrikant Shinde foundation run by CM Eknath Shinde's son. An FD (Fixed deposit) will be made for each kid to fund their education," said Mangesh Chivte, OSD to CM Eknath Shinde. Meanwhile, the death toll from the Irshalwadi landslide incident reached 22.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) continued the search operations at the landslide-hit Irshalwadi in Raigad on Saturday (July 21). More teams of the NDRF are expected to reach the site later today even as one team continued the rescue operations. A landslide struck the tribal village located approximately 80 km from Mumbai. As the hilltop came crashing down due to heavy downpour, the village located on the hill slope - Irshalwadi suffered a major calamity resulting in the death of over 26 villagers.

