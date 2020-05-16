Maharashtra COVID-19 Cases Top 30,000; Death Toll Mounts To 1,134

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 1,606 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total past the 30,000-mark, the state government data said. The aggregate number of cases stands at 30,706. The death toll also mounted to 1,134 after 67 people died in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, 524 patients were discharged taking the number of recoveries to 7088. Mumbai's total number of cases reached 18,555, with 884 positive cases being reported on Saturday.

READ | Maharashtra Announces Rs 60 Lakh Aid For Kin Of Deceased Cops

Demography of deaths

Out of the 67 new deaths, 41 were recorded in Mumbai, 7 in Pune, 7 in Thane city, 5 in Aurangabad city, 3 in Jalgaon, 2 in Mira-Bhayandar, 1 in Nashik city and 1 in Solapur city. Among them, 47 were men and 20 women; 38 of them were aged over 60 years, 25 were from the age group 40 to 59 years and 4 were aged less than 40 years. On the other hand, 44 out of 67 patients (66%) had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, etc.

READ | Prepare To Tackle Non-COVID-19 Diseases In Monsoon: Maharashtra Told

Testing cross 2.6-lakh mark

So far, Maharashtra has tested 2,61,783 laboratory samples for coronavirus. The health department informed that there are 1516 active containment zones in the state currently. A total of 14,434 surveillance squads worked across the state on Saturday and surveillance of 60.93 lakh population was done.

READ | Gujarat COVID-19 Cases Cross 10,000-mark With 1057 New Cases

READ | COVID-19 Death Toll In Delhi Rises To 129; 438 Fresh Cases Take Tally To 9,333